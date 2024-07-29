If it really was a official initiative by Sony a possible extension to other markets such as other European countries and perhaps even Italy could be possible.

Unfortunately, there is no news at the moment on the possibility that this price cut will also be extended to the Italy . However, it seems to be an initiative launched directly by Sony with the “Back to School” promotion in North America, at least according to what was reported by the Comicbook website in the last few hours.

Based on numerous reports online, it appears that PlayStation VR2 be the protagonist of big price cuts in the US and UK at the moment, which are leading to $200 and £200 discounts compared to the original price, just a short time after the official compatibility of the peripheral on PC was launched.

A very interesting proposal indeed

A $200 price cut means that the PlayStation VR2 can be purchased in the US at major retailers like Gamestop, Walmart, Amazon, Best Buy and Target, at 349 dollarsa price that is truly very interesting even for those who would be less interested in diving into Sony’s VR, furthermore with the tempting prospect of being able to use the visor on PC too.

Even the bundle with PlayStation VR2 and Horizon Call of the Mountain is discounted to $400 instead of the standard $599, another very attractive entry price. Similarly, in the UK the price of the headset has also dropped to £349, a 37% reduction from the initial price.

If a similar initiative were to be applied in Italy, PlayStation VR2 could be purchased for around 400 euros, a price that would make it a very interesting proposition even compared to other popular viewers such as the Meta Quest 3, currently available at 549€.

Considering that the adapter to make it work is arriving on August 7th PlayStation VR2 on PC and we saw that the official Steam app will be released on the same days, it could be an interesting purchase to use also in Windows, but at the moment we have no information on an extension of the discounts also in Italy.