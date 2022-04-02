Sony may have organized one presentation for PlayStation VR 2 in the next few days, which was already apparent from various rumors and which seems to be confirmed by the sending of some suspicious emails to various journalists and users, in which the imminent arrival of the viewer is mentioned.

On the other hand, PlayStation VR2 was supposed to be one of the themes of Sony’s famous three big announcements that were supposed to take place this week, but which at this point seem to have been moved (or partially denied). After the reorganization of PlayStation Plus into the three options, the other topics had to be PlayStation VR 2 and maybe something about a game or a possible big acquisition.

The latter is back in vogue with some new statements from various insiders, but the thing that seems to advance more concretely is the presentation of PlayStation VR2, for the moment. Sending emails involving a “PlayStation VR 2 presentation” seems somewhat explicit, with the actual possibility that the next week the event is foreseen in which the new virtual reality viewer for PS5 is shown in more detail.

The thing would also return with the recent statements of Greg Miller and Jeff Grubb, even if there is always talk of rumors. We recently watched the PlayStation VR2 and Unity presentation video at GDC 2022, demonstrating how the PS5 device is now close to its full form and market launch.