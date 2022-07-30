The new PlayStation 5 beta firmware available yesterday in some countries includes references to the PlayStation VR2, Sony’s new virtual reality headset, indicating a release in the short term.

The release date of the device is in practice the last missing data to the substantial amount of information that Sony has so far released, not even purely indicative.

The news comes, needless to say, from Reddit where a user reported that in addition to these references to VR2, the firmware would add native support to 1440p and custom game lists. To be precise, the viewer is mentioned in the settings menu, in the option dedicated to accessories, where the PS VR2 Sense are mentioned, i.e. the viewer controllers, which can only be connected to the console via bluetooth.



Yasuo Takahashi said on the PlayStation Blog yesterday:

“PS VR2 game developers will begin to access the latest PS VR2 user experience in a new system software release coming as part of ongoing development.”

The new firmware will be available globally by 2022, and therefore the launch of the PlayStation VR2 could take place in the months immediately following.