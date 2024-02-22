PlayStation VR2 is about to open up to the world PCbased on what Sony itself reported in a recent post on the official PlayStation blog, which briefly mentions the fact that this support is currently in testing phase.
This is a very quick mention, but it has very important implications for the future of the device in question: PlayStation VR2 is in fact generally seen as an excellent viewer for virtual realitybut being limited to use on PS5 represents a significant reduction in its potential.
Opening up to the PC sector could lead to a much more open and bright future for PlayStation VR2, which could find many new applications and a exponential expansion of the software library with which it can be used, therefore the question is of considerable importance.
An exponential expansion for PlayStation VR2
“We are happy to announce that we are currently testing whether PlayStation VR2 users can access the more games on PC“, we read in the message published on the official PlayStation blog.
This would be intended to “offer greater variety beyond the titles already available for PlayStation VR2 through PS5,” Sony reports. “We hope to make this support available in 2024so stay tuned for updates.”
The same post also presents various new videogames arriving for PlayStation VR2 in the coming months, such as The Wizards – Dark Times: Brotherhood, Wanderer: The Fragments of Fate, Zombie Army VR, Arizona Sunshine 2 DLC and others.
#PlayStation #VR2 #Sony #testing #support
Leave a Reply