PlayStation VR2 is about to open up to the world PCbased on what Sony itself reported in a recent post on the official PlayStation blog, which briefly mentions the fact that this support is currently in testing phase.

This is a very quick mention, but it has very important implications for the future of the device in question: PlayStation VR2 is in fact generally seen as an excellent viewer for virtual realitybut being limited to use on PS5 represents a significant reduction in its potential.

Opening up to the PC sector could lead to a much more open and bright future for PlayStation VR2, which could find many new applications and a exponential expansion of the software library with which it can be used, therefore the question is of considerable importance.