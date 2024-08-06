In a recent interview published by the Japanese magazine Impress Watch, an (unidentified) spokesperson from Sony Interactive Entertainment seems to have stated that PlayStation VR2 was always intended to be a peripheral that could connect to a PCwhich could represent a clear sign of the great change of strategy undertaken by the company towards the Windows platform or a simple way to cover up the big problems that the device has encountered in establishing itself on the market. In fact, the statements reported by Impress Watch have generated rather discordant reactions, with many users who have shown a certain distrust, convinced that this is above all a corrective maneuver. It could actually be both, and in that case the situation would not be very different from what we have been seeing for years now with regards to the publication of PlayStation games on PC. In an ideal world for Sony, the company would certainly have continued to sell its games exclusively on PlayStation and all its peripherals, especially the rich and sophisticated PlayStation VR2, would still be sold at a high price exclusively to users of its console, in order to stimulate the virtuous circle of internal sales within its ecosystem and the expansion of this always within hardware produced by Sony. However, the market is no longer what it once was and this has forced even a very successful manufacturer like this to open up to other platforms.

It could be both things at the same time The skyrocketing costs of production and the revelation that the console market, in terms of potential user base, is unable to grow enough to compensate for the increase in these costs, has forced even a rather conservative company like Sony to open up to the PC platform. More or less something similar also happened with PlayStation VR2with the aggravating factor of the objectively poor sales of the peripheral. Was it all planned from the beginning? Surely Sony left the door of the PC open as a potential path from the beginning, but it comes to mind that it was actually used only as a last resort, given also the temporal gap with which the maneuver was actually launched compared to the original launch. On the other hand, it is nothing more than a consequence of the multiplatform strategy that has long been established at Sony: although the approach remains that of giving absolute priority to its own console, the Japanese company needs to rely on another widespread platform such as the PC to have greater room for maneuver, cover costs and earn more. That support for Windows was even included in the initial design of the peripheral may seem strange, considering that PlayStation VR2 requires a rather old-fashioned cradle to work at several of its features are not supported on PC (HDR, headset feedback, eye tracing, foveated rendering, adaptive triggers and haptic feedback), so the statement leaves several doubts, but it is clear that opening up to Windows could be vital for the peripheral and is part of a now consolidated trend.

