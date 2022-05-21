Very early Sony may reveal new details on PlayStation VR2, the virtual reality viewer of PS5, according to the sources of Jeff Grubb, journalist of VentureBeat and known for having several contacts within the gaming industry. Therefore one cannot be excluded State of Play or a similar peripheral event over the next few weeks.

The tip came during the latest episode of the Grubbsnax podcast, where Grubb claims he heard “rumblings” about Sony “very early” will present new details for PlayStation VR2 in a more substantial way than what was done during the GDC and CES 2022. In his opinion, the viewer will be the protagonist of a dedicated event, therefore a State of Play or something very similar.

Since these are indiscretions without official confirmation, we recommend as usual to take everything with a grain of salt. That said, there are currently several details to be defined of PlayStation VR2, such as price, release date and what projects are in the works for the peripheral at PlayStation Studios and third parties, so a presentation dedicated exclusively to the PS5 viewer does not seem like a ‘risky hypothesis. We’ll see.

