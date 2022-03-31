In the last months, Sony revealed many details about PlayStation VR2showing off its new Sense controller before unveiling the same virtual reality headset.

A lot has come through official blog posts and some images, so PlayStation fans are even more hungry for details on the upcoming hardware.

The developers are working on new PSVR2 games. One such developer is nDreamsknown for titles like Fracked, Phantom: Covert Ops, Far Cry VR: Dive Into Insanity, and more.

In a recent update announcing a $ 35 million investment in the studio by the newly formed Aonic group, nDreams said the projects under development represent the “stronger line up“from the developer, before adding that there are also exciting projects already in development for PlayStation VR2.

Not many PSVR2 games have been announced so far, with the exception of Horizon Call of the Mountain and RUNNER. Rumors claim that a PSVR2 version of Half-Life: Alyx is also in development.

Source: Gamingbolt.