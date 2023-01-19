Sony announced the launch lineup officer of Playstation VR2which sees 13 new games introduced today to join the others already reported previously, for a total of over 30 games expected in the launch month of the new VR viewer.

Obviously, it’s not just about internal productions or unreleased titles, but also third party games, adaptations and conversions for PlayStation VR2 as well as original titles.

PlayStation VR2: An image with all the expected launch games

As reported by Sony on the Playstation blog official, in addition to the 11 games announced last November for PlayStation VR2 arriving during 2023, 13 other titles were presented today, while in total more than 30 games are expected to be released by the end of March, one month after their release of the viewer.

Among these we find particularly anticipated games such as Horizon Call of the Mountain, a spin-off of the Guerrilla Games series specially developed for virtual reality, as well as the VR version of Resident Evil Village, but also Gran Turismo 7.

Among the games announced today we find Before Your Eyes, an adventure in which you control the narrative and influence its outcome through the blink of an eye, leading us to explore various memories, Kayak VR: Mirage, a sort of kayak simulation that takes us to the discovery of various real environments on board the boat and Pavlov VR, a team-based competitive shooter.

Puzzling Places is a 3D puzzle in virtual reality in which we have to assemble hyper-realistic miniatures of various places, while Song in the Smoke: Rekindled is a survival adventure in VR. Among the games probably already known we find Thumper, the action rhythm game based on rhythm and speed, Rez Infinite which brings the famous rhythmic shooter by Tetsuya Mizuguchi and Tetris Effect in the PlayStation VR2 version into the virtual arena.

So let’s see the list drawn up by Sony with all 36 scheduled games releasing for PlayStation VR2 within a month of the headset launch: