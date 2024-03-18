The PlayStation VR 2 it seems not to have achieved the success that Sony's leaders hoped for: for this reason the company is thinking of sending the virtual reality device into “early retirement”. This is what various sources report, including Bloomberg.

Behind these statements there would be a fact that leaves little room for the imagination: it would seem that Sony already has discontinued the device. Information which, if it turns out to be authentic, would be a clear sign of the company's dissatisfaction, as the product has only been on the market for a year.

This heavy sales failure seems to be essentially due to two factors: rather high price of VR ($550) and the absence of a good library of titles for the device (let's mention only one “large” title which is Horizon Call of the Mountains).

For this reason, Sony may have decided not to increase the number of unsold specimens which are found in warehouses, as a consequence of a number of sales which, in the last quarter, significantly decreased.

Sony He has not yet commented officially this indiscretion, therefore not giving any confirmation either of the stop to production or of its continuation. The next few months will be fundamental to understand what the future of this unfortunate device will be.



