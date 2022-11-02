Sony has announced official launch and pricing details for the PlayStation VR2 – its new virtual reality headset designed to work specifically with the PlayStation 5.

The PSVR2 will launch on 22nd February 2023 and cost £530. In the US, that’s $550. In Europe, that’s €600. For that price you’ll get a PSVR2 headset and its controllers, plus a pair of stereo headphones.

A pricier bundle will pack-in the PSVR2 launch title Horizon Call of the Mountain. That costs £570, $600, or €650.

Separately, you can pay £40, $50 or €50 extra for the PSVR2’s controller charging dock, which allows you to charge your controllers without connecting them to your PS5.

Altogether, this means you’ll pay £610 for the PlayStation VR2, a game and its dock.

