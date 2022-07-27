Yesterday Sony showed what the user experience will be like for owners of PlayStation VR2the new next-gen headset that should arrive soon.

Despite the page of PlayStation Blog has discussed the main features that this viewer will have, the release date and above all the price have not yet been announced, with the company however that at the bottom of the page promises more information in the coming months.

Now, the insider Tidux after this presentation through Twitter he published some details on these two unknowns: first of all for the insider the PlayStation VR2 viewer could be launched between February and March of next year. As for the price, on the other hand, Tidux states: “the headset will cost $ 399, while with the controllers it will cost $ 499“thus suggesting that the DualSense controllers will also be sold separately.

What I’m hearing right now. PSVR 2 late February- early March. 399 $ headset 499 $ with sense controllers. – Tidux (@Tidux) July 26, 2022



Obviously for now we are talking about rumors as Sony has not yet made any statement about it. If the rumor is true we will find out in some time when the official announcements arrive.