With the launch of Playstation VR2 now close, Sony’s Hideaki Nishino explained why the PS5 viewer it’s not wireless like other competitive products, but rather can only be enjoyed by connecting to the console via the appropriate USB cable. The reason is simple: only in this way can they maximize performance of the peripheral.

Nishino revealed it in an interview with Famitsu, in which he explains that Sony doesn’t rule out any possibilities and is doing technical research on the wireless connection, although at the moment the cable connection is the best solution in terms of performance.

“We also understand that going wireless would offer a different experience, so we always look into all the possibilities and do technical research,” Hoshino said.

“However, the question remains to what extent wired connection can be replaced by wireless in terms of performance.”

Playstation VR2

Some VR viewers on the market, such as Meta Quest 2, allow a wireless connection, therefore without cables. If on the one hand this is certainly more practical and comfortable, on the other there may be problems with stability, performance and input lag, which are absent with the cable connection.

PlayStation VR2 will be available in stores from February 22, 2023. Together with PS5, the viewer will be the protagonist of an official presentation at CES 2023 which will be broadcast on January 4, 2023.