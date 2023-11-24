Today is officially the Black Friday 2023. Amazon Italy is in the midst of its phase of promotions and discounts and, with the arrival of Black Friday, offers are raining down from all sides. In the last week we have already seen many products at a more than interesting price and even today things do not change. For example, we can find PlayStation VR2. The reported discount is €144, also counting the coupon on the Amazon page. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The advised price for this PS5 peripheral it is €599.99. The current price is absolutely the best ever for the platform. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon Italy.

PS VR2 is the VR platform for PS5. It allows you to play a number of games in virtual reality, including various Sony exclusives such as Horizon Call of the Mountain. The package includes the two PS VR2 controllers, which take advantage of the advanced features of the PS5 DualSense, such as adaptive triggers and haptic feedback.