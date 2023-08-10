Just six months after its launch, silence has fallen on PlayStation VR2: has the new virtual reality viewer designed for PS5 already been abandoned by Sony?

Playstation VR2the sophisticated virtual reality headset designed for PS5was launched on the market just six months ago, last February, but it would appear to be already been abandoned by Sonywhich isn’t advertising it or announcing new upcoming games. In May, the Japanese house revealed that PlayStation VR2 has totaled sales higher than PS VR1 in the first few weeks, in this case 600,000 units which represent a good result, considering the substantially lower installed base of PlayStation 5 compared to PS4. Perhaps, however, more was expected: it is obviously not Sony’s statements that suggest it, although a lot of time has now passed since the last State of Play dedicated to the viewer, but rather the absolute lack of ads related to first party productions coming to PS VR2. See also Genshin Impact: the new update will see the return of three characters?

A nebulous future What is the current situation? Firewall Ultra will be released on August 24, after which there is nothing on the horizon except the inevitable conversions from PC or Meta Quest 2: apart from a few cases, we are talking about fillers which will enrich the PlayStation VR2 catalog, but without leaving a mark. A leaker had hinted at Half-Life: Alyx on PS VR2 in 2023, and although such an announcement would certainly build enthusiasm among owners of the Sony viewer, for the moment there are no confirmations officials nor further rumors to feed these rumors.

It all depends on Sony Horizon Call of the Mountain The reality of the facts is that it all depends on Sonybecause it is clear and evident that to sell such a device, even more so with a price so important, exclusive quality content is needed: a front on which the Japanese house does not seem to have worked too hard. After the launch of Horizon Call of the Mountain and the VR mode of Gran Turismo 7, the Japanese company did not support the viewer with the conviction that was expected, nor did it outline a particularly interesting future for those who decided to buy it. See also What is the Blue Lock project and why does everyone say it worked? | EarthGamer Of course there is time to change things, perhaps with the announcement of a price cut which arrives at the same time as the confirmation that the next exclusive PlayStations will all be equipped with a VR mode and that therefore the development of these features will take place in a systematic way, providing users with free extra content and perhaps some other important first parties. What do you think? Let’s talk about.

