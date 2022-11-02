First made their existence knownmentioned all its benefits and improvements over the previous model. Sony now reveals that the PlayStation VR2 is priced at $549.99 and will go on sale on February 22, 2023.

The package of PlayStation VR2 comes with the respective PS VR2 headset, also special controls and stereo headphones. This is the simplest bundle that will be released.

Then comes one that brings the Horizon Call of the Mountain game with the aforementioned items and the price will be 599 USD.

Among the items that will be sold separately we have the charging station for the controls of this new headset that is priced at 49.99 USD.

At the time of writing this article, the pre-sale of that item will only be in the United States, United Kingdom, France, Germany, Belgium, the Netherlands and Luxembourg. This is not to say that it won’t eventually be sold in other countries.

Likewise, pre-sale will start from November 15. The recommendation will always be to wait for the distributors in your country before jumping to the prices of other countries.

PlayStation VR2 Specifications

Some details you should know about the PlayStation VR2 are:

Display: OLED

Resolution per screen: 2000 x 2000

Refresh rate: 90 and 120Hz

Lens Spacing: Adjustable

Field of view: 110 degrees, approximately.

Sensors: Six-axis motion sensor, as well as an IR proximity sensor.

Cameras: 4 cameras for the headset and monitoring controls. IR camera for monitoring each eye.

Feedback: Vibration in the headset

Connection with the PS5 via USB C cable.

On the other hand, the details of the specifications of the PlayStation VR2 control were also revealed:

Right Stick Buttons: PS Button, Option, Circle, Cross, R1, R2, Right Stick/R3-

Left Stick Buttons: PS Button, Create Button, Triangle, Box, L1, L2, Left Stick/L3.

Sensors/Tracking: Motion Sensor: 6-axis motion sensor with accelerometer, capacitive sensor: finger detection, position tracking.

Answer: haptic controls and trigger effect on R2 and L2.

Port: USB-C

Communication: Bluetooth Ver5.1

Rechargeable battery.

As we mentioned, the price of this item in Latin America is yet to be known, which could be revealed in the not too distant future.

What do you think about the price?