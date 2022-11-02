PlayStation has finally revealed that PlayStation VR2 will officially come out on February 22, 2023. In addition to the headset itself, PlayStation VR2 comes bundled in its simplest form along with two PS VR2 Sense controllers and stereo headphones.

Be prepared to set aside quite a bit of money, however, as the cost will be 599.99 eurosmore than a PlayStation 5 in essence.

In addition to the standard bundle, PlayStation will also release a special PlayStation VR2 bundle with Horizon Call of the Mountain for around 50 euros more (€ 649.99). The only difference between the two is special graphics wrapped around the package and a PlayStation Store voucher code inside for the video game.

PlayStation VR2 launches February 22, 2023, with pre-orders starting November 15. Details at PlayStation Blog: https://t.co/K5h5YjRlxj pic.twitter.com/e97fVvHvZx – PlayStation (@PlayStation) November 2, 2022



Pre-orders for PlayStation VR2 will begin on November 15th at authorized resellers. The official PlayStation Blog page also lists all the technical features of the next-gen viewer. You can access it clicking here.