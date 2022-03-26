During GDC 2022, Unity talked about how technologies Foveated Rendering and eye-tracking improve the performance of the games on PlayStation VR2. In particular we speak of frame time up to 3.6 times faster.

Foveated Rendering is a technique that dynamically adjusts the resolution of games depending on where the user’s gaze is concentrated, using eye-tracking technology, which, as the name suggests, records the movements of the human eye. In this way, only the elements that the player is actually looking at are rendered at maximum resolution, thus obtaining a significant performance boost.

According to the estimates of the tests carried out by Unity, the frame time (i.e. the time that a frame remains on the screen, the lower it is the higher the number of fps) can be up to 3.6 times faster on PlayStation VR2 thanks to Foveated Rendering and l ‘eye-tracking. With the Alchemy Lab demo, the frame time drops from 33.2 ms to 14.3 ms, thus 2.3 times faster. With the Spaceship 4K demo, CPU thread performance and frame time improve by 32% and 14% respectively. The results therefore vary according to the game and the optimization, but the first tests are very encouraging.

Furthermore, according to the Unity developers, eye-tracking allows you to improve the UI and the gaming experience in general. Since PlayStation VR2 “tracks the position of the gaze, the diameter of the pupil and the closure of the eyelids”, the system can also understand if a player is staring at a certain character or object, also creating specific reactions if the developers want to, or improve aim assist in shooters.