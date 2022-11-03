Sony has finally announced the release date for its new virtual reality headset, PS VR2, which will be compatible exclusively with PS5 and will have new controllers, a new motion tracking system and above all more defined and realistic internal screens. Pre-orders for VR2 will open in November, and a bundle with the helmet and Horizon Call of the Mountain game will also be available, for € 649. A charging station for VR2 Sense controllers will also be available, sold for 49 euros. Sony also announced that there will be more than 20 virtual reality titles available at launch, and has announced 11 completely new ones: After the Fall by Vertigo Games, the city building simulator Cities VR: Enhanced Edition, Cosmonious High by Owlchemy Labs, the Crossfire: Sierra Squad shooter developed by Smilegate, the horror The Dark Pictures: Switchback VR by Supermassive Games, The Light Brigade by Funktronic Labs, also compatible with the first generation of PS VR, Pistol Chip by Cloudhead Games, Tentacular by Firepunchd e Zenith: The Last City.