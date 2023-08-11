Retailer Monoprice applied one discount to Playstation VR2in this case al bundled with Horizon Call of the Muntain: the package is available on the site for $549.99 instead of $599.99.
It seems to be the first price reduction for the Sony headset, which some fear has already been abandoned by Sony due to a lack of announcements of new first-party productions planned for the device.
The price: a major obstacle
There is no doubt that the PlayStation VR2 price has so far represented a major obstacle to the diffusion of the peripheral, which in fact costs more than the platform to which it must be connected.
For the purposes of a providential relaunch, however, a discount campaign may not be enough: there is a need to much stronger support by Sony, which must reveal the projects currently in development for its virtual reality viewer as soon as possible.
