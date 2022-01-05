PlayStation continues to bet on virtual reality and just announced under the CES 2022 from Las Vegas, USA, the new generation of their viewers. Although the company has not shown official images of the lenses, it did reveal their main characteristics.

The company began by revealing the official names for its new virtual reality system: PlayStation VR2, for the headsets, and PlayStation VR2 Sense, for the controllers.

Main features

The new viewers follow in the footsteps of virtual reality goggles like Meta’s Oculus Quest by including four cameras for motion tracking, eliminating the use of external cameras or sensors.

The new PlayStation VR2 They have an OLED screen that provides a resolution of 2000 × 2040 in each eye. In addition, they offer 4K HDR, a field of view of 110 degrees and a refresh rate between 90 and 120 hertz.

While these are attractive features, they are not what make these new scopes shine, as they integrate cutting-edge technology that would put it ahead of other competitors. First of all, the new virtual reality glasses include eye tracking, which will transfer the gaze of the player to the game.

In addition to this, PS VR2 They include vibration, as a feedback system, which will allow the player to have new sensations of objects that pass near his head or the pulse of the character he embodies. They also include spatial sound thanks to the system Tempest 3D AudioTech.

As for the controllers, the PlayStation VR2 Sense They include the haptic system developed for the controls of the PS5. As reported on the company’s blog, this feedback system is limited to the R2 / L2 button.

Release date, compatibility and games

At the moment, PlayStation has not published a tentative date on which this new device could arrive. However, he has made it clear that it is an exclusive experience for PS5.

In addition to this, the company announced the arrival of a beloved franchise to the world of virtual reality. Is about Horizon with Call of the Mountain, by Guerrilla and Firesprite.

“This original game is being built specifically for PS VR2 and will open the doors for players to delve into the world of Horizon,” they say on their blog.