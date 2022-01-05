Yesterday Sony presented at CES 2022 PlayStation VR2, the new virtual reality for PS5 that promises next-gen diving never experienced before. The PlayStation blog post revealed its features, but price and release date are currently absent.

However the well-known analyst Daniel Ahmad explained that PlayStation VR2 could arrive at the end of 2022, provided that the production of semiconductors allows it. On his Twitter account it reads: “The biggest challenge for Sony in this generation will be to further remove barriers to VR and provide software support to drive purchase. Virtual reality is definitely a selling point in the console space for PlayStation, but there are still several barriers to overcome in terms of price, usability, quality and content for the VR console to grow.“.

Ahmad then continues: “We currently expect PlayStation VR2 to ship towards the end of 2022, assuming there are no production issues that could shift the date to 2023. The headset’s early announcement, which took place in February 2021, was to make sure they could tackle the aforementioned issues, especially in relation to software support“.

We currently expect PlayStation VR 2 to launch towards the end of 2022, assuming no supply chain impact that pushes it into 2023. The early announcement of the device, back in Feb 2021, was to ensure they can address the issues above, especially in regard to content support. – Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) January 5, 2022

We just have to wait for the official release date from Sony.