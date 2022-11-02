Sony Interactive Entertainment has finally announced new details on PlayStation VR2the headset compatible with PlayStation 5. Among these, the most anticipated by the public, the price and the release date.

PSVR2 will be available next February 22, 2023 at the recommended price of € 599.99 for Europe. It will also be available bundled with Horizon Call of the Mountain at a price of € 649.99, while the accessory VR2 Sense controller charging station will cost € 49.99.

PlayStation VR2 will be available in February for € 599.99

Pre-order for PS VR2 headset, games and PS VR2 Sense controller charging dock will be available later this month

Over the past few months, we’ve introduced PlayStation VR2 and took a look at the next generation of virtual reality games, which will allow you to dive into new worlds and experience a sense of revolutionary involvement. Today I am happy to announce that PlayStation VR2 will be officially available on February 22, 2023. On the same day, the PlayStation VR2 Sense controller charging base, designed specifically for the latter, will also be available.

Here is the PS VR2 line-up and the recommended retail price for each product. Availability in each country is subject to local import regulations.

PlayStation VR2 RRP: $ 549.99 / € 599.99 / £ 529.99 / ¥ 74,980 (including tax for GBP, EUR and JPY) Includes PS VR2 headset, PS VR2 Sense controllers and stereo headphones



Horizon Call of the Mountain Bundle for PlayStation VR2 Recommended retail price: $ 599.99 / € 649.99 / £ 569.99 / ¥ 79,980 (including tax for GBP, EUR and JPY) Includes PlayStation Store promo code for Horizon Call of the Mountain, PS VR2 headset, PS VR2 Sense controllers and stereo headset



PlayStation VR2 Sense controller charging base Recommended retail price: $ 49.99 / € 49.99 / £ 39.99 / ¥ 5,480 (including tax for GBP, EUR and JPY) Gamers can charge the PS VR2 Sense controller easily thanks to the click-in design, without having to connect it to a PS5 console, freeing up the USB ports.



Standalone titles, including Horizon Call of the Mountain, will be available for pre-order starting this month. Further details will be provided at a later stage.

In this initial launch phase of our next generation headset, players from the US, UK, France, Germany, Belgium, the Netherlands and Luxembourg will be able to pre-order PlayStation VR2 exclusively through the PlayStation online store, all ‘address direct.playstation.com. Pre-orders will begin on November 15th and players will be able to start signing up for pre-order starting today. Orders placed on direct.playstation.com for PlayStation VR2 headsets and bundles will ship during launch week.

In other markets, PlayStation VR2 will be available for purchase at participating retailers and pre-orders will go live on November 15th. Further information will be provided by local participating retailers in these regions.

PlayStation VR2 Sense technology has features that deliver unique gaming experiences, such as headset feedback, eye tracking, 3D audio, adaptive triggers and haptic feedback from PS VR2 Sense controllers. Together with compatible games, these features engage the senses of the players and offer an incredibly deep immersion feeling.

Plus, with improved headset-based controller detection and high visual fidelity in 4000 x 2040 HDR video format (2000 x 2040 per eye), PS VR2 offers gamers a true next-generation gaming experience.

We designed the PS VR2 headset for maximum comfort, with a slightly thinner and lighter design than the previous model. We’ve also included a new integrated ventilation system for increased air circulation and a lens wheel adjuster to customize the experience. We hope gamers enjoy this new design.

We are also happy to introduce more titles coming to PlayStation VR2, with sneak peeks of new titles currently in development for PlayStation VR2. Read our announcement here.

It’s exciting to see how developers are leveraging the capabilities of the PS VR2 headset to create the next generation of VR games. We anticipate more than 20 titles at launch and can’t wait for February, when PS VR2 becomes available to the public, who will finally be able to try it out. We will be sharing more details on our game line-up for launch in the future, so stay tuned.

PlayStation VR2 specifications

Display technology OLED Screen resolution 2000 x 2040 per eye Screen refresh rate 90 Hz, 120 Hz Optics separation Adjustable Field of view About 110 degrees Sensors Motion sensor: six-axis motion detection system (three-axis gyroscope, three-axis accelerometer) Usage sensor: infrared proximity sensor Cameras · 4 cameras for the detection of the viewer and the controller. · IR camera for the detection of the gaze, one for each eye Feedback Vibration on the viewer Communication with PS5 USB Type-C® Audio · Input: built-in microphone · Output: stereo headphone input

PlayStation VR2 Sense Controller Specifications