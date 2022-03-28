Unity tested the new PlayStation VR2 during GDC 2022 and it seems that the company is satisfied with the performance of the headset. Unity, stressed the importance of Foveated Renderinga technique capable of rendering very complex scenes without affecting the fluidity.

As we reported in a previous news, Foveated Rendering is a VR technique used to increase the clarity of what the user is focusing on. Put simply: it acts like the human eye, simulating how our vision works. When we look at something, it turns out to be sharp and in focus. Everything around that focus is still noticeable but is less defined and much more blurry.

Unity has provided the first detailed statistics on how much this technique improves performance. According to the tests with the VR Alchemy Lab demo in 4K, the activation of the Foveated Rendering allows the viewer to reduce the frame-time of the GPU by 2.5 times and up to 3.6 times the workload performed by the CPU for same operations.

PlayStation VR 2 and PlayStation VR 2 Sense controller were presented in detail at CES 2022. Sony has confirmed that PlayStation VR 2 will take advantage of the capabilities of PlayStation 5 to offer graphics far removed from that of PSVR and that we will be able to take full advantage of them thanks to OLED screens 4K HDR.

Each eye will have a resolution of 2000 x 2040 and the field of view will zoom to 110 degrees, while still keeping a refresh rate between 90 and 120 Hz.

Source: Androidcentral.