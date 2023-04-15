Apparently the approx 270,000 units Of Playstation VR2 sold according to the estimates of IDC analysts are not as bad a figure as it might seem. Indeed, if these data were confirmed, it would be one of the best launches ever for a VR headset.

But let’s do a quick recap first. According to estimates shared by IDC at the end of last month, 270,000 units of PlayStation VR2 would have been sold between the launch on February 22nd and the end of March 2023. Numbers according to analysts basically very bad, so much so that they suggested Sony cut the price of the peripheral to make it more attractive to consumers. This opinion then spread like wildfire on the net, also thanks to the echo of an authoritative publication such as Bloomberg, which had labeled the launch of the viewer as a “slow start”.

However, as reported by Insider Gaming, if confirmed they would actually be gods excellent results, at least when compared to other viewers launched in the past. For example, the first PlayStation VR reached 500,000 units just 5 months after its launch, whereas its successor sold more than half in just one month.

Not only that, the alleged 270,000 units sold by PlayStation VR2 in the launch month also beat those registered by PICO4 (47,000), Steam Index (46,000 in the first month, 149,000 after four months), Oculus Rift (145,000 units after three months), Ocules Quest (425,000 units, but after four months). In general, always provided that the IDC estimates are true, let’s talk about the best launch for a wired VR headset and in general the second best launch, after Oculus Quest 2, at 1.87 million units sold in 5 months (therefore an average of around 375,000 units per month).

the sales data in the first 40 months of the main viewers launched on the market

Hiroki Totoki, the CFO of Sony, had declared in unsuspecting times that the company was “very happy” with the launch of PlayStation VR2 and that in his opinion the viewer has a good chance of exceeding the sales of its predecessor for PS4.

However, it must be said that the potential 270,000 units sold in the first month are much less than the 2 million that Sony would have produced for the launch (even this, however, is an unofficial figure, shared by Bloomberg) and that according to Ming-Chi Kuo , a well-known market analyst and notoriously reliable source of information, Sony would have cut the production of PlayStation VR2 by 20%, against generally negative numbers for the entire sector.

In short, at this point we just have to wait for data, this time official, from Sony, to actually find out how PlayStation VR2 is doing on the market.