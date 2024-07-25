It looks like PlayStation VR2 is finally about to be officially connectable to PC, considering that on Steam it has already appeared PlayStation VR2 App official, with exit date set for August 6, which should allow you to play Steam games through the Sony headset.
There PlayStation VR2 compatibility with Windows PC had already been officially announced by Sony in the past months but there was still no precise communication on the start of this new path for the visor in question. In fact, there is still no real announcement but the Steam Page of the PlayStation VR2 App speaks clearly at this point.
“Play VR games and apps on Steam with PlayStation VR2,” the app’s description reads. “Install the PS VR2 App to use PS VR2 on your PC, set up your PS VR devices, and keep your PS VR2 headset and PS VR2 Sense controller firmware up to date.”
Compatibility starts in August
Essentially, the app appears to be a sort of general client for using the PlayStation VR2 with PC games on Steam, likely providing some sort of connecting hub and main vehicle for firmware updates.
To use the app you obviously need a PlayStation VR2 headset, as well as the PlayStation VR2 Sense controllers which can be connected to your PC via Bluetooth and a PC hardware adapterwhich has already been announced by Sony and will be released practically on the same days.
The PC adapter for PlayStation VR2 is expected on August 7, 2024, so the first week of August will see the grand opening of the Sony headset to the Windows PC platform and in particular to Steam, a move that should ensure a further expansion of the potential audience for the peripheral in question.
The adapter costs $59.99, but with it and the specific app it is possible to use a headset with very respectable hardware like the PlayStation VR2 with the much wider possibilities offered by the PC panorama, so the combination seems very interesting indeed.
