It looks like PlayStation VR2 is finally about to be officially connectable to PC, considering that on Steam it has already appeared PlayStation VR2 App official, with exit date set for August 6, which should allow you to play Steam games through the Sony headset.

There PlayStation VR2 compatibility with Windows PC had already been officially announced by Sony in the past months but there was still no precise communication on the start of this new path for the visor in question. In fact, there is still no real announcement but the Steam Page of the PlayStation VR2 App speaks clearly at this point.

“Play VR games and apps on Steam with PlayStation VR2,” the app’s description reads. “Install the PS VR2 App to use PS VR2 on your PC, set up your PS VR devices, and keep your PS VR2 headset and PS VR2 Sense controller firmware up to date.”