There is no deadline that is not met or debt that is not paid, the time is here Playstation VR2 and, whatever of each one, the experience promises. The question is, do you need games? Well, we leave that to your consideration because we already have a robust list of confirmed titles for you and that they will be on the first day or, failing that, during the launch window.

It’s worth noting that the PlayStation VR2 is not compatible with the original PS VR games and only some of the titles that were in the first generation will get a free upgrade.

On the other hand, it is worth noting that there are some PlayStation 5 games that will receive an update so that you can play them on PS VR2 and thus entertain yourself for a long time, in case you do not buy a new video game.

List of PlayStation VR2 games confirmed for day 1 and launch window

As we already explained, there are a good number of titles for the launch window and day 1 of PlayStation VR2 and here we present them to you.

After the Fall (Vertigo Games)

Altair Breaker (Thirdverse)

Before Your Eyes (Skybound Interactive, launch window)

VR Cities (Fast Travel Games)

Cosmonious High (owlchemy)

Creed Rise to Glory: Championship Edition (Survios, launch window)

The Dark Pictures: Switchback (Supermassive, launch window)

Demeus (Resolution Games)

Dyschronia: Chronos Alternate (MyDearest Inc., Perp Games)

Fantavision 202X (Cosmo Machia, Inc.)

Horizon Call of the Mountain (Firesprite, Guerrilla)

Hellsweeper VR

Job Simulator (owlchemy)

Jurassic World Aftermath (Coatsink)

VR Kayaking: Mirage (Better Than Life)

Kizuna AI – Touch the Beat! (Gemdrops, Inc.)

The Last Clockwinder (Pontoco/Cyan Worlds)

The Light Brigade (Funktronic Labs; purchase includes PS VR and PlayStation VR2 versions)

Moss 1 and 2 remastered (Polyarc)

NFL Pro Era (StatusPro, Inc., free as an upgrade for PS VR2)

No Man’s Sky (Hello Games)

Pavlov VR (Vankrupt)

Pistol Whip (Cloudhead, free update on SIEJ).

puzzle places (Realities.io, free update)

Resident Evil Village (Capcom, free update to the PS5 version of RE Village)

Rez Infinite (Enhance)

Song in the Smoke (17 Bit)

STAR WARS: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge (ILMxLab)

Synth Riders (Kluge Interactive, free update)

The Tale of Onogoro (Amata KK)

tentacle (Return)

Tetris effect (Enhance)

thumper (Drool LLC)

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners: Ch. 2: Retribution (Skydance, launch window)

Townsmen VR

Unplugged: Air Guitar

Vacation Simulator (owlchemy)

what the bat (Triband)

Zenith: The Last City (VR Ramen, Free Update)

PlayStation 5 games that will have a VR option

Now, a piece of information that we should not lose sight of is that several games are adding VR mode and that with PlayStation VR2 compatibility, they might not need it, but let’s say that it is an interesting exercise that several players will want to experience.

Those games are:

Gran Turismo 7

Resident Evil Village

Resident Evil 4 Remake

What do you think of the confirmed games for the PlayStation VR2? Do you think they are attractive options for players? Remember that you can follow all our news on Google Newyes and that you can join our community in discord.