Playstation VR2 is about to make its debut in stores and Sony has seen fit to release a new one trailerwhich in this case illustrates the functionality of the virtual reality headset applied to gameplay of games.

As you recall, a few days ago we did one last test of PlayStation VR2 before release, and were once again impressed by the technical features of this device, capable of truly offering a convincing and immersive VR experience.

Merit of the display and the technologies connected to it, of course, but also of a whole series of features that then have an important weight when playing, see for example the controller with haptic feedback and the system of eye trackingas well as immersive 3D audio.

Of course, as we wrote in the aforementioned article, it will be necessary to understand whether users will enthusiastically jump on the PlayStation VR2 bandwagon: the actually rich launch line-up could convince them, but the factor priceequal to a good € 599.99, could represent a significant obstacle.