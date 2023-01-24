The English studio Supermassive Games has released an official statement on Twitter to apologize to its fans for the delay of Switchback VR, an ambitious project whose release was scheduled to coincide with the launch of PlayStation VR2.

“VR switchbacks is our most ambitious virtual reality project, which will take users through 5 different worlds, particularly expansive, via a series of frightening roller coasters inspired by the franchise The Dark Pictures. Our goal has always been to release the game as soon as the new headset hits the market PSVR 2but it is more important that players can enjoy a terrifying and clean experience from the first start of VR switchbacks. With these assumptions, we have made the difficult decision to postpone the launch to March 16, 2023“, the team said in the statement.

A Message from the Switchback VR team. pic.twitter.com/7w5PvBv7Ps — Supermassive Games (@SuperMGames) January 23, 2023

Supermassive Games has also declared its gratitude to its users, who are showing excited and at the same patient towards VR switchbacks. On this occasion, the studio announced that gameplay videos will soon be published in which the public will be able to receive new information regarding this ambitious project for the new Virtual Reality viewer developed by sony.