PlayStation VR2 is the protagonist of a trailer promotional, published by Sony to push sales of the VR headset during the Christmas period, even without having announced any upcoming news.

The video presents a series of sequences taken from four recently produced gamesnamely Journey to Foundation, Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord, Project Wingman: Frontline 59 and Firewall Ultra.

“Connect to new realities in an extraordinarily immersive way with the revolutionary features of PS VR2 that you have to experience to believe,” reads the synopsis of the trailer.

“Discover how you can blast mischievous ghosts, engage in thrilling dog fights, explore deep space and much, much, much more.”