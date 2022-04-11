According to Ross Young, the CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC), Sony will fail to launch the headset this year PlayStation VR 2which was then postponed to 2023. It should be noted that Sony has never announced any official release date and that the launch in 2022 has been mostly talked about by insiders and analysts in the sector.

Given the presentation in the first half of this year, many believed, and still believe, that we will see PlayStation VR 2 by autumn / winter 2022. Young is not of the same opinion.

Young: “The supplies of VR displays will grow by more than 50% reaching 15 million in 2022, despite the postponements of Apple and Sony to 2023. Big leap expected for 2023.“

Of course there is nothing confirmed, but in this case the source is quite authoritative, since he knows very well the topic he talks about at a production level.