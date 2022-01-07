PlayStation VR 2 And PlayStation VR 2 Sense controller for PS5 were presented by Sony on the occasion of CES 2022.

The company revealed several details about the viewer through an article on PS Blog and, now, an analyst suggests when the distribution of the new VR device will begin.

Ming-Chi Kuo is a prominent Taiwanese Apple analyst with TF International Securities, a financial services group in the Asia-Pacific region. As Apple also wants to push itself into the AR / VR space, it’s taking a look at the competition, namely Sony and its PSVR 2.

The analyst’s predictions are often very accurate, as Reddit user markaurel121 reports, as he gathers information from his contacts in the Asian supply chains of large companies.

Yujingguang and Goertek will be the suppliers of Fresnel lenses for PSVR 2 and the analyst expects the headset to begin distribution in the second quarter of 2022, then in April, May or June.

Source: Reddit.