Sony is working on a successor to the virtual reality headset PlayStation VR originally launched in 2016. Although the technical details are largely known, it is unclear when the hardware will be launched.

A few weeks ago there was a rumor that fans would not be able to immerse themselves in high-resolution virtual worlds until at least the beginning of 2023. And recently this hypothesis has been corroborated by an authoritative source.

According to Ross YoungCEO of Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC), Sony may not be able to launch the headset PSVR2 before the end of the current year. In a tweet, he claims that both Apple and Sony have postponed the launch of their VR headsets until 2023.

VR display shipments to rise> 50% to> 15M in 2022 despite delays to 2023 at Apple and Sony. Big jump forecasted in 2023.https://t.co/4m1FfgkeoM – Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) April 11, 2022



However, it should be noted that there is no talk of an actual postponement, because at no time was a launch period for PSVR2 mentioned, at least publicly.

“VR display shipments grow by more than 50%, topping 15 million in 2022, despite postponements by Apple and Sony in 2023. A big launch is planned for 2023“Young said.

Source: GamingBolt