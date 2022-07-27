PlayStation VR 2 is the next generation VR headset from Sony that many are waiting for but, until now, no information has been shared about its launch date.

However, it looks like news from Sony is coming soon. News that will concern the games for the viewer and its release date.

In a PlayStation Blog post in which Sony’s Sr. Staff Product Manager Yasuo Takahashi talks to us about the new PSVR 2 user experience, we read:

“Preparations for the launch of PlayStation VR2 are in full swing and we can’t wait for you to try out exciting new games and experiences to explore with our next generation virtual reality headset.“.

“PS VR2 game developers will begin to access the latest PS VR2 user experience in a new version of the system software coming as part of ongoing development. There are tons of exciting new features for PS VR2, and we can’t wait to share more details on our next-generation VR headset that will take gameplay innovation further and further. We will share more information shortlyincluding the launch date and other games coming to the platform“.

That Sony is planning a State of Play where it will reveal PSVR 2 games and release date? At the moment we can’t answer for sure, but it is possible that PlayStation is planning an event dedicated to its new VR headset.

Source: PlayStation Blog.