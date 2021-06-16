Recently, a report told us specifically about the Playstation VR 2 and the controversial technology used by Sony for its viewer, also anticipating that this will come out in 2022.

After the great success of VR for Playstation 4 – which is around five million units sold – Sony had decided to develop a new virtual reality station. The Japanese house was trying to improve the user experience with a new set of controllers that are more performing than the classic Move, dating back to the old generation consoles.

According to a report by Bloomberg, the Playstation VR 2 has a launch window scheduled for end of 2022. It is not surprising this time of year, as it would have the product arrive just before the Christmas holidays, making it very attractive to families. In addition, there are also rumors about the technical department of the new Sony product, which is thought to support 4K.

In addition to the controllers, shown in the image for some time now, it seems that the PSVR 2 would have a screen OLED, technology currently at the top with regard to the display of monitors and TVs. It is obviously one somewhat expensive solution, but absolutely in line with the competition of Facebook is HTC, which have opted for particularly competitive solutions in the design of their viewers.

We would like to specify in particular that this is a report of a particularly reliable site, which has already provided us with several scoops on the Sony world thanks to the journalist Jason Schreier, but that everything will obviously have to be confirmed officially by the Japanese company before it can be taken for granted.

We therefore look forward to finding out more soon, perhaps with a new event by the company following the end of E3, in which it has not participated again, hoping that it will soon make up for it with succulent news for the PlayStation world.