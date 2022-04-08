Sony should have to support moreover PlayStation Vita, at least according to ex-company boss Jack Tretton. Vita was launched in 2011 to follow up on the PSP experience, but it appears to have seen fewer than 15 million units in its full commercial cycle.

Tretton he touched on the subject in an interview with Axios, where he called the portable console one of the various technologies that he believes Sony has left orphaned.

Tretton: “I think there were some good technologies that didn’t get the level of support they needed.“In addition to Vita, Tretton sees other devices as poorly supported, such as PlayStation VR. “So you have this new technology to introduce to the industry and customers. But do you have an adequate marketing budget to get the message across? Do you have the money to incentivize developers to make games to support your initiative? Sometimes we gave birth to technologies and hoped they would catch on.“

According to Tretton, the Vita arrived on the market too late and did not catch on, despite being a very good machine. The world of portable video games was already in the hands of smartphones and the like: “Vita was a good machine at a time when few thought they needed a handheld console.“