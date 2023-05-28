Sony would stay firing in PlayStation Visual Artssupport studio very close to Naughty Dog, due to the revision of a triple A multiplayer game. The news was leaked from the announcement of a developer, John Borba, who told the situation of him looking for a new job.

The suspicion, of course, is that the triple A in question is The Last of Us Onlineof which Bloomberg just yesterday published a report on the state of the works that suggests a decidedly problematic situation.

Borba said he was fired because of renovation underway, which reduced the budget on the project. “Basically, the industry is tightening its belt everywhere and I ended up where there are already many.”

PlayStation Visual Arts is not the first Sony development studio to have been restructured, or even closed, in the last period. Evidently the prophecy of Shawn Layden on the unsustainability of the triple A sector is somehow coming true, if even a giant like Sony, with accounts in surplus, is forced to make certain decisions.