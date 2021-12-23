The rotkappchen YouTube channel posted a video really interesting, which you can find at the head of the news. It is a collection of all Japanese RPGs first published PlayStation, from 1994 to 2004. Obviously fans of the genre cannot miss it, also because they will see a large amount of titles that have never been exported to the West, remaining the prerogative of Japanese friends.

In total, the JRPGs for PS1 were the beauty of 421 and have really all kinds of environments, from those rooted in the Japanese tradition, to those sci-fi, passing through some more realistic. The video collection is presented in chronological order. Here is the index:

It makes us think how the increase in production costs has led to a substantial reduction in the number of releases of one of the most narrative genres and at the time the most loved of all the oriental ones. Also interesting is the fact that in those years PlayStation was the console for the JRPG, while lately PS5 is struggling in Japan.