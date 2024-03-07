It is no secret that the industry is moving towards digitalization, something that has worried more than one, especially all those who advocate for the preservation of the medium. Now, it was recently revealed that the worst nightmare of many has come true, since A bug prevents you from having access to your digital library in PlayStation, and it seems that Sony is not doing something to solve this problem.

Through Reddit, the user known as dSuds2342 shared his unfortunate case. After an error in Helldivers II that asked to restore the license, This player's digital library has become completely inaccessible to some extent. This is an issue that affects both purchases you made in the PlayStation Store, as well as titles you have added through PlayStation Plus. This is what he commented:

“The exact sequence of events that ruined my licenses was when I tried to start a game (Helldivers II) and received an error message (CE-117773-6). Google told me “Restore licenses” and that's what killed me.”

The way this bug works is quite simple. After restoring the license, in certain cases, all The digital games you have in your library up to the date you carried out this process are separated from your account. and transaction history. If this happens, your purchase history will look completely normal, but the “Purchased” tab in the “Game Library” on the Playstation.com website will only show titles that were added after the error started.

All games prior to this date will be inaccessible on your PlayStation console. When you try to download or purchase these games again, a message will appear stating that you now own the content. Titles affected by the bug will display a lock icon and will not be able to launch.

Now, this is a problem that has affected a very small segment of the community, since there are just over 50 people who have reported having this error. For its part, PlayStation's customer support system does not seem to have an answer to this bugand considering that the number of people affected does not even reach three digits, it is very likely that this is not a property for them.

Despite the small number of people affected, this is still a huge problem. More and more people are choosing to buy digital games, something that is promoted with consoles like the PS5 Digital and, as expected, all this puts the preservation of the games at risk. We are no longer even talking about experiences from 10 or more years ago, but rather titles that you probably bought a few weeks ago.

Unfortunately, it seems like this is a case where we see a solution until more and more people are affected. On related topics, Ubisoft assures that the future is digital video games. Likewise, president of PlayStation Studios talks about recent layoffs.

Editor's Note:

This is a terrible case. It doesn't matter if it affects one or a million people, this kind of thing shouldn't happen. Losing years of content and hundreds of dollars in an instant is a terrible feeling. This goes beyond saying that the physical environment is better, but rather gives us an idea of ​​the terrible future that awaits us.

Via: dSuds2342