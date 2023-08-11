say that the ad red dead redemption for ps4 has not been well received would be an understatement at this point. Announced earlier in the week after months of rumors and speculation about whether it would be a remake full or one remastering More than welcome, the reveal of a single port has been ripped apart by fans. Priced at $50, it’s no surprise to see people criticizing rock starespecially after the disaster with Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy.

To get a better understanding of the situation, the Push Square site posted a survey a few days ago, asking readers if they planned to buy red dead redemption for ps4. The results of that survey are already here, and they are pretty stark.

More than 4,400 voted, with an impressive 50% saying there is simply “no chance” to buy. Another 14% said buying the port would be “unlikely”, while a solid 21% said they might buy it when it goes on sale in the future.

Only 4% said it would be there on day one, while 5% said they would probably buy it at some point. The last 6% opted for “Maybe, but only if it gets big updates after launch.”

Now, obviously, it’s possible that Red Dead Redemption probably sells well based on the strength of the brand alone.

But still, it’s clear that the most demanding fans are incredibly disappointed with what appears to be a simple port of a beloved game.

Via: Push Square

Author’s note: I don’t even want to comment, there is not much to say here, it is obvious that this is a scam. You can’t charge fifty bucks for a game from more than ten years ago that lacks more than improvements compared to the original, much less when the version for Xbox 4K upscaling with excellent performance on current consoles costs less than $35.