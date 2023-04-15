The senator North Dakota’s Kevin Cramer asked Sony to show his exclusivity contracts For Playstation in a letter sent directly to the company’s CEO Kenichiro Yoshida. This is just the umpteenth act resulting from the attempted acquisition of Activision Blizzard by Microsoft, with a slice of US politics that has openly sided in favor of the same, acting diplomatically against Sony, guilty of having opposed too harshly the ‘deal.

Cramer’s letter is dated April 13, 2023 and expresses “concern about Sony’s efforts to defend its business from competition in the game console industry”. The senator then asked Sony to provide “uncensored copies” of all the agreements that gave Sony the right to exclusively distribute games developed by independent publishers, i.e. the agreements behind the PlayStation-exclusive games like Final Fantasy XVI, which hasn’t been announced for Microsoft’s Xbox.

Cramer also asked to be allowed to see deals that bar publishers from publishing their games on competing subscription or streaming services, such as theXbox Game Pass. The senator also wants to see Sony’s internal documents relating to its acquisition of Bungie, which took place in 2022, plus all correspondence with competition authorities in the video game world.

This is evidently a response to Sony’s very strong pressure on the world’s antitrust bodies to try to block the acquisition of Activision Blizzard, citing as a reason the presence of a risk to competition in the event that Call of Duty becomes exclusive.

Cramer’s letter echoes one sent by 11 other US congressmen last month. Senator of her wanted to point out the hypocrisy of Sony in opposing the acquisition, accusing it of anti-competitive conduct.

To justify sending the letter, Cramer spoke of the weight of the video game industry in North Dakota, with an impact of 20.6 million dollars and 221 jobs, which could rise to 6320 in the next ten years.