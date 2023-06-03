After the warranty period expires, consumers are free to dispose of their console boxes. Of course, that’s only in theory. The truth is that many people keep their cardboard packaging, either for collecting or for emotional attachment. Therefore, a recent message shared by PlayStation generated a very interesting and funny discussion on the Internet.

Is it okay to store cardboard boxes from consoles? PlayStation start a discussion Through his official Twitter account, Playstation UK told fans it’s okay to throw away the cardboard box from their consoles PlayStation. Again, it’s a consistent message and, to some extent, it seems like the sensible thing to do. However, it is clear that players think differently.

What happens is that many people affirmed that they will never throw away the boxes of the consoles they bought. Some even shared photos of their collections and stated that they plan to keep the packaging of the products they buy for years to come. Of course, many fans took the opportunity to share memes.

“What if I need my box to stop a Metal Gear?” asked a fan in a mocking tone. “Right,” replied the PlayStation account. “You don’t know that the value of the console is greater with the original box (and any paper that comes inside). Also, reusing the box reduces the carbon footprint”, argued another fan.

Posts like these abound in the comments section. What is clear is that many people feel attached to the cardboard boxes of their favorite consoles and prefer to keep them for their sentimental value. Of course, there are also those who keep them to later sell the console at a better price.

Of course, some people claim that keeping boxes at home is pointless, since they take up a lot of space and have no real function. It is certainly a very interesting debate.

Editor’s note: I don’t know why the hell I threw the boxes out of my Xbox One and the Playstation 4, I’m super sorry because most of my consoles I put back in their box when they end their life cycle and I like to have them on a shelf. The box of Xbox One I got it somewhere but if someone wants to give me a gift or sell me cheap the box of a ps4I would appreciate.