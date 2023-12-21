The latest rumors leaked from the documents stolen during the recent leak that hit Insomniac Games, one of the largest and most important teams at PlayStation Studios, have reignited discussions on the increasingly obvious unsustainability of triple A games in today's market and shed further light on Sony's motivations for arrogantly turning towards GaaS to look for an alternative to the pharaonic productions that have now become an integral part of the brand's charm PlayStation. Now, thanks to the aforementioned leak, the spotlight is on Sony, but in reality it is a problem extended to the entire market. Moreover, it is now well known that the costs of the so-called triple A games are rising from generation to generation, between increasingly long development times and increasingly expensive technologies, a growth that is absolutely not proportional to that of the pool of potential consumers and consequently of the potential revenues. It is therefore no coincidence that new major IPs are in short supply and that the risk of a studio being forced to close its doors or downsize its staff at the first misstep is increasingly higher. See also Large loss of Disney Plus subscribers reported This set several things in motion strategies by large more or less conservative companies, such as focusing on only a few but profitable brands (see Ubisoft with Assassin's Creed), playing it safe by alternating remakes with new productions (see Capcom with Resident Evil) or trying new paths like Microsoft which is investing a lot about AI, cloud and Game Pass.

Are live services really the solution? It's impossible to talk about live service without thinking about Fortnite Sony for its part cannot remain indifferent to this phenomenon, although in some ways it has dug its own grave a bit by proposing games over the years capable of setting new technological standards each time and with high development costs, such as for example Marvel's Spider-Man 2, making them a real trademark of the PlayStation brand. This is a strategy that has worked in the past and still works today, as demonstrated by the resounding sales numbers of the PS5, but it is clear that a change of direction and diversify your offering to make it sustainable. Among the various options available, Sony has chosen perhaps the most dangerous one, that of GaaS, and launched itself headlong, confirming the development of at least 12 titles. On the one hand it is easy to understand why: games like Fortnite, Genshin Impact and so on demonstrate that a successful live service can generate stellar revenues, practically impossible to replicate with traditional triple A games. However, it is also a ruthless market and for every successful title there are dozens that fail within a few months of launch or before even getting to the starting blocks. In fact, we are talking about games that require huge investments before and after publication, painstaking content planning and which overlook a wild market, where one mistake is enough to empty the servers and incredible efforts are made to gain the interest and trust of the players. Clearly only time will tell whether Sony's move will be a good one or a complete disaster. Understandably, however, many fans have doubts about the new path that the Japanese company has chosen, either due to its attachment to single player games (which in any case will not disappear), or because for the moment the signals that have arrived have not been positive. For example, the announcements of Concord and Fairgame$, two of the first GaaS made on PlayStation, were received lukewarmly, The Last of Us Online was canceled and Sony was forced to postpone half of the live services in production for quality reasons.

