As reported by Bloomberg, but as of the actual report published by sonyit seems that the company plans to sell its finance division in order to prepare for the huge investments to be made in the entertainment sector, which obviously also includes Playstationfor which they could also occur big acquisitions.

In Sony’s plans there is talk of a “partial spin-off”, that is, one spin off of the Sony Financial Group Inc. division and the sale of shares on the Tokyo stock market, retaining 20% ​​control. This would allow the Sony name to remain on the group, but would make it substantially autonomous and not dependent on the internal economy of Sony Corp.

Following the dissemination of these plans, there was also an increase in the value of the shares of 6.4%, demonstrating a good reception on the part of the stock market. However, the reason that would have inspired this decision is particularly interesting, namely the desire to make large investments in other areas of Sony, which opens up very interesting perspectives for PlayStation as well.

“Sony’s entertainment and image sensors divisions will need to invest more in the future, but we also need to maintain a strong foundation for financial services,” said the Chief Operating Officer, Hiroki Totoki“That’s why we decided to consider a virtual spin-off – which would allow us to keep the Sony name on the financial services arm but also gaining the ability to raise funds independently.”

We had already seen that the acquisitions budget increased for the new fiscal year, but such a move suggests large-scale deals. However, we must consider that we are talking about Sony in general, including sensors for cameras, cinema and music, but PlayStation will certainly play an important role in the strategy.

“Sony’s strategic emphasis on its entertainment business and maximizing its IP through games, movies and music will be welcomed by investors,” said Damian Thong, analyst at Macquarie. Meanwhile, the speculations on possible acquisitions by PlayStation Studios, spinning names like Take Two, Kadokawa (FromSoftware company) and more.