This week they might arrive three big announcements related to PlayStation: reports Greg Miller, host among other things of the podcast Kinda Funny, who for this reason has decided to postpone the recording of the new episode.

“Guys, it looks like this is going to be a REALLY interesting week for PlayStation, if at least one of the three rumor which I have heard will turn out to be true, “Miller tweeted.” We will therefore postpone the recording of the next episode until Thursday. “

Probably one of the three announcements could concern PlayStation Spartacus, the reveal of which is given as imminent by Bloomberg: the note head actually spoke of a presentation within the next week, so the rumors would coincide.

Another announcement could be linked to PlayStation VR2, available on trial at GDC 2022 and therefore ready for the next step of the promotional phase, perhaps with a period of official release for the new virtual reality headset.

The third possible announcement could finally be a State of Play dedicated to God of War: Ragnarok, confirmed for 2022 but still without a date: a full-bodied presentation could show us not only the gameplay of the expected sequel but also reveal to us when it will be released.