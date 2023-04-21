At the time of writing this news, the US Twitter account (as well as other divisions) of Playstation has lost the verification check golden. At this time, Nintendo and Xbox still have the symbol.

According to reports above, Twitter is now asking to pay $1,000 a month to keep the verification symbol for company accounts. We remind you that the check, before Musk’s management, had the sole purpose of indicating that such an account was verified, that is, it was truly who it claimed to be. It was a convenient way to understand if a celebrity or company account was real and if the information reported should be taken into account. It’s a free feature, as it should be.

Initially Twitter he had kept the verification ticks for those who already had them, but recently the rules have changed. Suppose PlayStation decided not to pay to keep the symbol.

Elon Musk

For the moment should not be a problem, since it is still easy for users to understand which is the real PlayStation USA account and which are fake (just check the history of tweets and the number of followers). However, one wonders if some attacker can create a “PlayStation” account and pay to have the golden symbol, and then try to deceive users and obtain personal information or money: let’s hope it doesn’t happen.

In short, for the moment we believe that the verification symbols are not a useful element to distinguish real accounts from fake ones. Do you rely on other elements, such as the date of registration: Be wary of newly created large company accounts. In the tweet below you can see that there is no golden tick.

Finally, we also remind you of the case of Twitter Gaming: the whole team was fired by Elon Musk, according to the Washington Post.