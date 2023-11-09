In your opinion, at the moment, how many physical games are they sold by Sony? As a percentage, know that physical games don’t even account for 10% of the company’s revenue.

Sony Interactive Entertainment’s last financial quarter was decidedly positive: we had more than that in revenue 954.1 billion yen (around 5 billion euros) and a growth in the value of the company equal to 32%.

Of this total, however, the sale of physical games represents a barely 4%. This data should make us reflect, because the earnings deriving from sales on the PS Store, for example, exceed 20% of the total earned.

In short, THQ Nordic was right when they said that digital will replace physical media, statement made when he announced that Alan Wake 2 would not be released on disc? The data now seems to confirm this intuition.

To complete our analysis, let’s look at the percentages relating to the sale of video games by Sony: well 67% of full games are sold on the PS Store.

We have to give thanks the wide presence of promotions? The ever-increasing economic difficulty faced by the now “old” physical video game stores? There are many factors to take into consideration, but the fact remains the following: technology is advancing and, unfortunately, the good old physical medium risks having to give way.