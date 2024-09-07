It is no secret that this was a huge failure. Concord for PlayStationThe company really had a lot of faith in this hero shooter and game-as-a-service to become its next big IP. However, it was not at all to the liking of the players. which led to the closure of its servers just 15 days after its release.

Before its release, it was revealed that it was a game that had been in development for 8 years and had an investment of around 200 million dollars. All to go out and die. This got us thinking that with all that time and money, PlayStation could have revived some of its popular series that just refuse to come back. Here are some of them.

Series that PlayStation should have invested in instead of Concord

Resistance is one of the PlayStation series that fans want to return the most

Resistance was a series of first-person shooters created by Insomniac that was quite successful in the PS3 era. Here we were put in control of a soldier in an alternate history of Earth where aliens known as Chimeras invaded the world in the 1940s and began to eradicate humanity.

There has not been a new installment in this franchise since 2012, despite it being one of the most beloved by PlayStation fans. Even whenever rumors of a possible return arise, the networks are usually filled with excited comments. Unfortunately it seems that this is not an IP that Sony is interested in.

In fact a couple of years ago it was revealed that a Resistance 4 was in development. However, Sony decided to cancel it because they already had The Last of Us and Days Goneso they considered that there were already many post-apocalyptic games. However, it is possible that a new installment of this series would have given them more success than they did with Concord.

Killzone

Now we have another first-person shooter that was so successful that it made it to three different generations of PlayStation. It started on PS2, continued with a couple of installments on PS3 and finally closed with Killzone: Shadowfall on PS4. Unfortunately, the lack of success of the latter was what was necessary for them to never touch this series again.

The original trilogy was very well received and gave us the opportunity to get into futuristic shooters with a very strong identity. In addition to creative weapons and combat that felt very brutal, its graphics always stood out quite a bit, which is why they still look great today.

There is no news about a cancelled sequel or anything like that. However, it is quite strange that in 12 years PlayStation has not looked at it again to give it another chance. With the graphical power and what Guerrilla Games has already achieved with the Horizon series, we could have one of the most attractive shooters of today.

In addition to the closure of servers ConcordPlayStation has had a bit of a bad year. A few months ago it closed several of its studios and cancelled several projects. According to several reports, one of these games was a new Twisted Metal which had elements of game as a service.

We know that this type of experience is no longer so popular with the public, but the name of Twisted Metal would have certainly generated more interest than Concord. Plus if they made it free to play with optional microtransactions they might have a hit on their hands.

After all, there really aren’t any popular vehicular combat games on the market right now. Plus, fans of Sweet Tooth and co. have been waiting for a new installment for 13 years. Not to mention that interest in her has resurged thanks to her series on Peacock.

Unfortunately PlayStation decided to cancel a game from an already established and well-known brand to go with Concord. Surely with a fraction of the budget of Firewalk Studios’ title they could have made a fun title that would truly be something different instead of trying to enter the oversaturated hero shooter market.

Sly Cooper

Fortunately for PlayStation, after the disaster of Concord arrive Astro Bot to be greeted with rave reviews from critics. Hopefully this will remind you that it’s more important how fun a title is and that sometimes we just want a family-friendly platformer instead of a realistic shooter.

With this in mind, perhaps it would be an opportunity for Sly Cooper get back to the swing of things with a new game. The raccoon was an icon in the PS2 era and although his latest installment was not as successful as the previous ones, fans are still hoping for a return in any way possible.

The excitement of its fans was evident when it was announced that the original would be available in the PS5 classics catalog. Maybe even investing just in remastering the original games a la Crash Bandicoot would be enough to generate sales from the audience that still loves it. It would certainly be cheaper than spending 200 million on a game that only comes out to die.

Infamous is another saga that PlayStation forgot for unknown reasons

While the rest of the PlayStation series we mentioned disappeared after one installment that didn’t live up to expectations, Infamous He achieved success with all his titles. From the PS3 original to Second Son on PS4, all were well-received by both critics and audiences.

However, there are no plans from Sucker Punch or anyone else to revive them or at least bring them to current consoles. Which is rather strange considering they have a very interesting world that could easily be expanded into other sequels or spin-offs.

Maybe the reason why PlayStation forgot all these games is because They were really meant to be more single player experiences. While their former boss Jim Ryan wanted to pursue a dream of pure games as a service that just didn’t work out for them, hopefully they’ll look back at their past glories and see that there’s a lot they could draw from instead of chasing ideas that are far removed from what the public wants. What other series do you think they should revive?

