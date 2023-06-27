













PlayStation: The price of Project Q is filtered and it is seen that it will not be cheap

Stephen Totilo, a Microsoft Trusted Reporter, conducted an investigation and although it is not known how he obtained the information, he assured that the price of Project Q could reach a maximum of 300 dollars (depending on the fluctuation of the currency, just over 5,000 Mexican pesos).

Considering the type of equipment it would have: hardware, screen, controls, and details, it is hardly credible that it would launch for less than 200 dollars. This way, an actual price range for the Project Q would be between $200 and $300.

However, let’s remember that all this is speculation, in the end we do not have specific information about the new project, which is guarded with suspicion.

Important information is likely to be released towards the end of 2023.

We recommend: Sony says cloud gaming isn’t perfect yet

What is Project Q?

It is the new portable device from Sony that will only work with an exclusive internet connection.

Source: Sony

Will have an 8-inch touch screen (will be limited to 1080p) and through it the content stored in our PlayStation account will be reproduced. In this way, a new cloud is presented that will contain your PS4 and PS5 titles.

Also will support PlayStation Plus content (this implies content from PS1, PS2, PSP, PS3).

You may be able to use mobile data when you don’t have a WiFi connection.

Something important will be the controls that are PS5 DualSense. And it was promised that due to this, we will get the same feeling of movement and comfort as when we use the console with television.

You can a round for discord and don’t miss the news on Google news.

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)