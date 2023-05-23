Sony Interactive Entertainment announces that the official store Playstation is finally available also in Italy. Through official site it will be possible to directly purchase consoles, accessories and physical edition games without having to use third-party stores. All subscribers to the service PlayStation Plus they will be able to take advantage of free shipping costs without a minimum spending threshold, otherwise free shipping will be available only for those who purchase at least €39.00 of products.

Let’s find out more details together thanks to the press release released by the company.

Direct.PlayStation.com officially lands in Italy From today, the online store, which debuted in Europe in 2021, is also expanding its services to Italy. With the landing in Austria, Spain and Portugal, a total of 11 territories will be authorized to access it Sony Interactive Entertainment is pleased to announce the opportunity for more and more players to purchase products directly from PlayStation®thanks to the arrival of direct.playstation.com in four new European locations. From now, May 23rd, direct.playstation.com will be available in Italy and in Austriafollowed by Portugal And Spain the next May 25th. Direct.playstation.com offers shoppers a convenient online destination to purchase a variety of products directly from PlayStation®including consoles PlayStation®5, bundles And physical games, PlayStation®VR2the highly customizable wireless controller, DualSense™ EDGE; the wide range of colors available for the wireless controller DualSense™ and for the covers of PS5™ . This expansion makes direct.playstation.com available in 11 regions, being already present in the United StatesIn the United Kingdomin Germany, France, Belgium, Netherlands And Luxembourg. With the expansion of direct.playstation.com in these new markets, the goal is to provide more options for PlayStation fans, and all gamers, to purchase console, games And accessories directly from a SIE branded store. To find out more, visit the Playstation®Blogs.

Source: Sony Interactive Entertainment