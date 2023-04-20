There list of the multiplayer games currently in development on Playstation has been updated and includes six different projects officially announced by Sony, in addition to the talked about (but not confirmed) online spin-off of Horizon.

In light of the acquisition of Firewalk Studios, which was announced today, thelist of the titles reported by Benji-Sales is as follows:

Naughty Dog – The Last of Us Multiplayer

Firewalk Studios – triple A for PS5 and PC

Bungie – new intellectual property

Deviation Games – new intellectual property

PlayStation London Studio – Online Fantasy Combat

Haven Studios – new triple-A intellectual property

We know that The Last of Us Multiplayer is Naughty Dog’s most ambitious project, according to Neil Druckmann, and this really says a lot about this production, which undoubtedly aims at sensational quality standards and could actually move the genre.

According to rumors, Bungie is working on a live service game, while the exclusive triple A from Deviation Games seems to have single player and co-op modes and little is known about the online PS5 game from London Studio.